Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We are a data processor with respect to content and other user information we collect in providing the Services to our customers. You can store any type of information in our Services, but we do not share that data or generally know what type of data you or other users are storing. The data is only used by the account owner and invited users as they intend to use it.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When you cancel your account, we keep your data on our servers for at least 30 days in case you change your mind. Beyond that we purge account data from our servers on a regular basis. You can specifically request to have your data deleted by contacting us at support@getsmartQ.com. Anything you delete on your account while it is active will also be purged within 30 days (up until then it is available for restoring, in case you deleted it by mistake).

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We use sophisticated encryption and authentication tools to protect the security of your personal information that you share with us. Unfortunately, however, no data transmission over the Internet can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. We will do our best to protect your data security on our Services. Please make sure not to provide your login data to any third parties. All data is encrypted via SSL when transmitted from our servers to your browser. We use Liquid Web for hosting our data. Our Services are delivered from SSAE-16 (formerly SAS70) Compliant data centers located in the United States. We may be required to disclose personal information in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including national security or law enforcement.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no