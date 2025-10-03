Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Topical will retain customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region in accordance with applicable data protection legislation. Data protection is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When a customer removes the Topical app, their data will be deleted within 30 days, or sooner on request, in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Customers may also request to keep their Topical account active through a link provided in their email.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Topical stores customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region. Data is hosted on Amazon Web Services (Cognito and DynamoDB). Storage is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT-5 by OpenAI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Topical does not retain customer prompts or LLM responses beyond what is necessary to provide the service (e.g. generating and displaying a Slack bulletin). OpenAI states that data sent via their API is not used to train their models.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Topical does not host or train its own LLM. All LLM operations are performed using the OpenAI API. Requests are sent securely from Topical’s servers to OpenAI, and responses are returned to the user.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI processes data in the United States. Topical does not control the underlying data residency of the OpenAI API, but no customer data is stored outside of OpenAI’s infrastructure other than transient processing.