Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Sequoia uses strong encryption algorithms such as AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2/1.3 for HTTPS connections so that data is encrypted both in transit and at rest (when stored).
Only minimal data necessary for functionality is stored, and all data is subject to automated expiration policies.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Azure Open AI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We use Azure LLM, and there is no configuration that guides to store customer data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
The tenancy policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's tenancy policy.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
The residency policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's data residency policy.