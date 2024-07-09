Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data.
Data is stored up to 24 months
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage.
Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service.
All data in encrypted at transit and at rest.
Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data