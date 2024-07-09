Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data. Data is stored up to 24 months

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage. Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service. All data in encrypted at transit and at rest. Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-nn9Zgbcli3BSR6Of_Vp8hTRwpodq9Ae-KP2wLf0uOA/edit?tab=t.0

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data