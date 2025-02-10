Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
As of now, OpenAI’s services are hosted on Microsoft Azure and AWS infrastructure, primarily in the U.S. Data residency options may be available in collaboration with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which supports certain regional deployments.