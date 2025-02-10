Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://support.remarkable.com/s/article/reMarkable-s-privacy-policy

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.