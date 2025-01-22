Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to contact@forslack.io. Channelytics does not store any personal information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Channelytics provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to contact@forslack.io.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. All software systems for hosting and storing data are protected by multi-factor authentication.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Heroku
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no