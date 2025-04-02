Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Unnanu Talent App retains only the minimal necessary user data. Specifically, we do not store any Slack messages or user information aside from the essential bot tokens, user tokens, and linked email address. This data is maintained solely for account functionality and is retained only as long as the Unnanu Talent App is active. Once a user deletes the app, all associated data is promptly removed from our systems.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon deletion of the Unnanu Talent App by a user, all user data—including bot tokens, user tokens, and email addresses—is deleted from Unnanu Talent platform. We do not archive or maintain any user data beyond the active period of the app, ensuring that no information remains stored after deletion.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
User data is stored in an encrypted format on secure servers that comply with industry-standard security protocols. Only the required bot tokens, user tokens, and associated email address are kept, and these are protected by strong encryption and access control measures. No additional Slack messages or user information is stored.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no