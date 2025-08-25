Agentic AI SOC platform
Exaforce is an agentic AI SOC platform that transforms how security teams detect, triage, investigate, and respond to threats. By leveraging AI agents, called Exabots, Exaforce delivers high-accuracy detections, streamlines alert triage, reduces false positives, accelerates threat hunting, and orchestrates response, helping SOC teams cut response times and stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.What you can do with Exaforce in Slack
With the Exaforce integration for Slack, security teams can:
• Receive real-time alerts on potential threats and suspicious activity
• Confirm suspicious behavior fast with interactive messages to users and managers.
• Stay in sync with critical security updates, all without leaving SlackHow Exaforce Works
Exaforce integrates with IaaS, SaaS, identity, and endpoint data sources to ingest alerts, detect threats, and streamline triage and investigation. When an alert is triggered, Exaforce enriches it with configuration, code, identity, and threat intelligence context, then runs an AI-driven investigation to recommend an outcome. If additional validation is required, Exabots engage users and managers directly in Slack to confirm activity and intent. Throughout the process, SOC teams receive real-time updates in Slack, giving them full visibility into the investigation and the Exabot’s actions.Disclaimer
: Exabots leverage AI and can make mistakes. Outputs should be validated before making decisions.
Find us at exaforce.com
to learn more.