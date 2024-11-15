Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Enlyft retains customer data for as long as the account remains active. Upon voluntary or
suspended account closure, data is retained in an “expired” or “suspended” state for 90 days,
after which it is permanently deleted unless otherwise contractually required.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is archived for 90 days after account closure or suspension. During this time, customers
can restore access. After 90 days, data is securely and permanently deleted unless retention is
extended for legal compliance.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored in encrypted Azure SQL databases (AES-256) hosted in Microsoft
Azure (US East), in accordance with Enlyft’s Data Protection and Privacy Policies.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure (US East)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Microsoft Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no