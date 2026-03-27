Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data retention is set by the data controller.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data archival and removal is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data storage is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Azure OpenAI GPT-4.1 family models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
The lifetime of user-accessible data is managed by the users.
LLM traces follow our standard retention policy.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
The same tenancy policy applies to the data that is accessible to the users. We use multi-tenant infrastructure, with logical isolation at the tenant level.
LLM traces are not user-accessible.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
The user-accessible data is stored in the tenant database.
LLM traces and related data are stored in US.