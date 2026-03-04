Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Our app retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the service. Data is stored securely and deleted upon user request. We do not retain messages or files beyond the period specified in our privacy policy. Users can request deletion of their data at any time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Our app retains user data for as long as necessary to provide the service. Data is securely deleted from our systems upon user request, or account deactivation. Users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support. We do not archive user data beyond the retention period specified in our privacy policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Our app stores user and company data on secure servers hosted by Google Cloud in the EU and the US. Data is retained only as long as necessary to provide the service and is deleted according to our data retention policy. Users can request deletion of their data at any time.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Vereinigtes Königreich, Belgien
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
GPT4o, GPT4.1, GPT4o-mini
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
By default, OpenAI retains API data (inputs and outputs) for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, unless required by law to retain it longer.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We use OpenAI as our LLM provider. Customer data submitted to the LLM API is logically isolated and not accessible to other customers. By default, OpenAI does not use submitted data to train or improve its models unless explicitly opted in
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We use OpenAI as our LLM provider. For eligible customers, we offer data residency options in Europe, the US, and other regions, ensuring that customer data is processed and stored at rest within the selected geographic area.