Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Messages sent to the Airtable app in Slack are forwarded to Airtable's AI agent ("Omni") for processing. Message content is stored in the associated Airtable app and governed by Airtable's app data retention policy. Data is retained until the app is deleted. User and channel display names are retrieved from Slack but Airtable does not retain that data in any of its databases. The data is retrieved on demand and is only visible to authorized users whenever they wish to view the configuration of their Slack integration. The user access tokens that are used to fetch that information are retained until a user deletes their Airtable/Slack integration or until the user's Airtable account is deleted.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You may access, correct, amend, or delete Content within Airtable. You control and have access to all Content you upload. Content you delete (including Content containing personal data) may be retained in archived or backup copies in order to enable you to use certain features like revision history and base snapshots. If you are running into issues performing any of these actions yourself as part of an individual rights request, please contact us at privacy@airtable.com.If this is not part of an individual rights request, please contact support@airtable.com. For instructions on how to permanently delete Content from your Airtable account due to account closure or churn or you simply wish the data to be deleted from your account, please contact us at support@airtable.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung When you visit the Airtable website or use one of the Airtable apps, the transmission of information between your device and our servers is encrypted in transit using TLSv1.2 or higher. At rest, Airtable encrypts data using AES-256.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Australien, Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Airtable hosts data in AWS using a multi-tenant architecture with logical data segregation. Data is stored across managed storage services and protected through encryption, access controls, and monitoring.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.airtable.com/company/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM https://www.airtable.com/company/ai-terms#6-data-retention

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Airtable maintains a multi-tenant architecture with logical data segregation, ensuring that customer data is isolated and accessible only to authorized users within each tenant. https://www.airtable.com/company/ai-terms