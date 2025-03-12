The SecureFlag app for Slack enhances user engagement by delivering notifications from the SecureFlag platform directly into Slack. The app delivers announcements, reminders, and interactive trivia to selected channels or as direct messages. Users with a valid SecureFlag license will receive messages such as:

- Announcements about new content or feature releases.

- Reminders about tournaments or secure coding challenges.

- Interactive trivia quizzes.

- Notifications about assigned or completed SecureFlag activities. To enable the app, an active SecureFlag subscription is required. If you don't have one, please feel free to contact us.