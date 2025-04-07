FloQast APAC

Right to Request Deletion: You have the right to request that we delete your Personal Information that we have collected from you. Upon request we will provide you with information about whether we hold any of your personal information. If you wish to correct, update or request the deletion of personally identifiable information provided to us you may also contact us using the information below. We will respond to your request to access within 30 days. We will retain your information for as long as you remain identified as a potential customer or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations and to resolve disputes. We retain Customer Data for the duration of your subscription to the FloQast Services. After your subscription expires, we retain Customer Data for at least 30 days and may store it for up to an additional 30 days, unless Customer specifically requests immediate return or deletion of such Customer Data. Customer Data may be retained beyond that period in data backups, which may be stored for up to 1 year. Customer Data is deleted using secure deletion methods including digital shredding of encryption keys and hardware destruction in accordance with relevant guidelines. We retain Customer Data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. To request deletion of data, a request can be submitted here: