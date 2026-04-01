Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no