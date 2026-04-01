Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://security.ezcater.com/