Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Plerion retains customer data only for as long as necessary to provide our services, fulfil contractual obligations, and comply with applicable legal requirements.
Retention periods vary by data type, for example, active configuration and analytics data are stored for the duration of the customer’s subscription, while transient operational logs are retained for a shorter period.
Once data is no longer required, it is securely deleted in accordance with our Data Management Policy.
We maintain strict access controls and encrypted storage throughout the data lifecycle to ensure confidentiality and integrity.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When a customer's subscription is terminated, all associated data is scheduled for deletion within one week.
If a subscription is placed on hold due to payment or licensing issues, data may be retained temporarily - up to 90 days—to allow account reinstatement.
After this period, all data (including backups) is permanently purged.
Backups are encrypted and are never retained beyond 90 days after customer data has been removed from active systems.
Customers can request data deletion at any time, and these requests are handled promptly.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All customer data processed by Plerion is stored in secure, access-controlled environments hosted on AWS.
Data is encrypted in transit and at rest using strong encryption standards.
We follow a strict separation of environments to ensure tenant isolation, and access to production systems is limited to authorised personnel under least-privilege principles.
Encryption keys are managed via cloud-native key management systems with regular rotation and auditing.
We continuously monitor our storage infrastructure for compliance with internal and external security standards.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Claude 4 Sonnet, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Claude 3.5 Sonnet v2, Claude 3.5 Haiku, Amazon Nova Premier, Amazon Nova Pro, Amazon Nova Lite.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
LLM data is retained only as needed for reliability, troubleshooting, or abuse detection, then permanently deleted. It is never used for training and always protected by Plerion’s encryption, residency, and deletion standards.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Plerion’s LLM-powered features operate on managed, tenant-isolated infrastructure. Each customer’s data and interactions are logically segregated, never shared or used for model training, ensuring strong privacy, isolation, and data protection.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All LLM data, including prompts, responses, and metadata, follows the same residency and storage rules as other Plerion data. It remains in the customer’s chosen region, with any cross-region transfer tightly controlled and encrypted.