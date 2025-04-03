Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
User data is retained during the service usage period. Upon account deletion, all data including email summaries is immediately deleted via CASCADE deletion.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data can be deleted immediately upon user request through the deleteUserAccount feature. All data is deleted immediately upon account deletion. We comply with GDPR and CCPA requirements.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is stored encrypted. Service tokens are encrypted using AES-256-GCM. Database is encrypted at rest and in transit.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Republik Korea
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Database: Supabase (PostgreSQL)
File Storage: Supabase Storage
Application: Vercel
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Supabase Inc., Vercel Inc., Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT-5-nano, GPT-4o-mini, text-embedding-3-small
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Daigest is configured with OpenAI's zero data retention policy. User data sent to OpenAI API is not retained or used for model training. Data is processed in real-time and immediately discarded after generating responses.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Daigest uses OpenAI's API services. User data is processed through OpenAI's API but is not used for model training. Each customer's data is processed in isolated API calls with no cross-contamination between customers.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
User data is temporarily processed through OpenAI's API endpoints (US-based). Summary results are stored in Supabase (Seoul region). Input data is deleted after processing and no persistent storage occurs on OpenAI's infrastructure