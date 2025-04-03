Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien User data is retained during the service usage period. Upon account deletion, all data including email summaries is immediately deleted via CASCADE deletion.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data can be deleted immediately upon user request through the deleteUserAccount feature. All data is deleted immediately upon account deletion. We comply with GDPR and CCPA requirements.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is stored encrypted. Service tokens are encrypted using AES-256-GCM. Database is encrypted at rest and in transit.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Republik Korea

Details zum Daten-Hosting Database: Supabase (PostgreSQL) File Storage: Supabase Storage Application: Vercel

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Supabase Inc., Vercel Inc., Amazon Web Services

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://daige.st/privacy

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI GPT-5-nano, GPT-4o-mini, text-embedding-3-small

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Daigest is configured with OpenAI's zero data retention policy. User data sent to OpenAI API is not retained or used for model training. Data is processed in real-time and immediately discarded after generating responses.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Daigest uses OpenAI's API services. User data is processed through OpenAI's API but is not used for model training. Each customer's data is processed in isolated API calls with no cross-contamination between customers.