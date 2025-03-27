Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Perfect Wiki retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the Slack integration service. We do not store Slack messages or any personal user data beyond what is required for functionality, such as user IDs and authentication tokens.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not archive user data. If a user uninstalls the Perfect Wiki Slack add-in, all related data (e.g., access tokens, user identifiers) will be permanently deleted within 180 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is securely stored using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data is hosted on trusted cloud infrastructure located in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom & Canada. We do not share, sell, or expose any user data to third parties.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Deutschland, Vereinigtes Königreich, Frankreich, Kanada

Details zum Daten-Hosting It's cloud hosted solution

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud Platform

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) ChatGPT

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Perfect Wiki does not train LLM models on customer data. Input data sent to ChatGPT is not stored or used to improve underlying models. We do not retain LLM prompts or responses beyond the duration required to generate the response in real time.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Perfect Wiki uses ChatGPT to provide AI-powered answers and content suggestions. Each customer's data is logically isolated during processing to ensure strict data separation. No cross-customer data access occurs at any point.