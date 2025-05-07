Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain personal data only for as long as it is necessary to provide the app’s services, fulfill contractual obligations, or comply with legal requirements. Slack-related metadata such as user IDs, channel IDs, and timestamps are stored only for the duration needed to maintain app functionality. Billing information, including subscriber emails and transaction records, is retained for up to 10 years to satisfy commercial and tax regulations. Support-related data, such as customer inquiries and correspondence, is kept for no longer than one year after issue resolution to ensure effective customer service.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data that is no longer necessary for active processing is either securely deleted or anonymized to prevent re-identification. Upon user or team deletion requests, all associated personal data is erased within 30 days unless retention is mandated by law, such as for billing or audit purposes. Encrypted access tokens are promptly deleted upon app uninstallation or token revocation. This ensures that data is not kept indefinitely and aligns with GDPR’s right to erasure and data minimization principles.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All collected data is stored securely with technical and organizational safeguards in place. Sensitive data, such as Slack bot tokens, are encrypted both in transit (using HTTPS) and at rest. Access to stored data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access. Data transfers outside the EU are conducted under GDPR-compliant mechanisms like adequacy decisions or standard contractual clauses to ensure continued protection.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland, Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure. All services are containerized, use encrypted communication, and are monitored.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services (AWS)

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no