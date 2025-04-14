ivy brings the classic Ivy Lee method to your workspace, helping you prioritize the six most important tasks for each day — and actually get them done. With a quick and simple workflow, Ivy prompts you to list your top six tasks for the next day. Come morning, Ivy reminds you what to focus on — one task at a time — so you stay on track and avoid distractions. Features: * End-of-day prompts to plan tomorrow's top 6 tasks

* Morning reminders to stay focused

* Seamless integration into your daily Slack routine

* Post tasks and progress in team public channels Whether you're working solo or managing a team, Ivy keeps productivity simple and intentional.