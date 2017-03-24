Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
do not explicitly delete user content: responsibility of user.
User account closure - immediate disassociation with all identifying links to any project that may still exist.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
system backups are only source of archive. User deletion of data will cause backups to not have that data anymore. Backup retention is snapshot of varying length of time; max 12 months.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data stored encrypted-at-rest in AWS only.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter