Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Mavis retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Mavis will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 30 day period. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please email legal@mavislabs.ai with your request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud storage

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM OpenAI application state data is persisted from some API features in order to fulfill the tasks or requests until deleted and API logs for 30 days as part of abuse monitoring.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI uses shared infrastructure within the US Region.