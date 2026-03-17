Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain data only as long as needed for business/contractual/regulatory purposes, then securely delete or archive it; PII is deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data is deleted within 60 days of contract termination.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We follow a documented retention schedule and delete or de-identify PII when it’s no longer needed, with customer data deleted within 60 days of contract termination (and deletion cascaded to backups/archives once retention obligations are met).

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is classified, access-controlled, and encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256), with encrypted, segregated backups and annual restore tests. We retain data only as needed and delete customer data within 60 days of contract termination; production data is not used in non-prod.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS, Azure, GCP

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://levenza.com/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Google Cloud (Gemini, Anthropic Claude), AWS Bedrock (Anthropic Claude)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM We do not train models and do not store customer prompts or outputs for training with Google Gemini or Anthropic Claude.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung By default, Levenza processes LLM requests in US regions across Google Cloud and AWS Bedrock, and does not allow training of provider models on our customers' data.