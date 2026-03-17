Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain data only as long as needed for business/contractual/regulatory purposes, then securely delete or archive it; PII is deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data is deleted within 60 days of contract termination.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We follow a documented retention schedule and delete or de-identify PII when it’s no longer needed, with customer data deleted within 60 days of contract termination (and deletion cascaded to backups/archives once retention obligations are met).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is classified, access-controlled, and encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256), with encrypted, segregated backups and annual restore tests. We retain data only as needed and delete customer data within 60 days of contract termination; production data is not used in non-prod.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Azure, GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Google Cloud (Gemini, Anthropic Claude), AWS Bedrock (Anthropic Claude)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We do not train models and do not store customer prompts or outputs for training with Google Gemini or Anthropic Claude.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
By default, Levenza processes LLM requests in US regions across Google Cloud and AWS Bedrock, and does not allow training of provider models on our customers' data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Levenza accesses Google Gemini via Google Cloud (Vertex AI), and Anthropic Claude via Google Cloud (Vertex AI) and AWS Bedrock. We do not train on customer data and do not commingle customer data for model training.