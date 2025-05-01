Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Rephrase does not retain any message content. Rephrased text is processed in memory and immediately discarded after the interaction is complete. The only data retained is OAuth tokens necessary for authentication and message delivery.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Users can revoke the app’s access at any time via Slack’s app settings, which immediately invalidates their token. Upon revocation, all associated tokens are removed from our database. We do not archive user data or store any historical Slack content.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
OAuth tokens are securely stored in our database using encrypted environment variables and best practices. No Slack messages or rephrased content are stored. Message content is only transmitted temporarily to a third-party AI API for processing, and not persisted.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Google’s Gemini
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Rephrase does not store message content.
Google Gemini does not retain or log prompts or completions when used via API.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Rephrase sends message content to Google’s Gemini API for processing.
No data is stored by Rephrase or used for training.
Google does not retain or log content per their generative AI data protection terms.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Message content is processed by Google Gemini in the United States.
Data is not stored or persisted by Rephrase or Google.