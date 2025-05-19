GreyMatter

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain User Information only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which We collected the User Information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If a user stops using Our services or instructs Us to cease communication with such user, We will store and delete the relevant User Information in accordance with Our standard data retention and deletion policies, unless We are earlier instructed to delete the relevant User Information, or as necessary to comply with Our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce Our policies.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We have implemented measures designed to secure User Information under Our control from accidental loss and from unauthorized access, use, alteration, and disclosure. All User Information under Our control is stored on Our secure servers behind firewalls.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no