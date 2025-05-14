Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien TuneIt will retain Customer Data in accordance with the following: • Active Usage: Data necessary to operate the Service (e.g. message history submitted for refinement) is retained for as long as the customer’s Slack workspace remains connected to TuneIt. • Post-Disconnection Grace Period: After a workspace uninstalls or revokes TuneIt, we retain Customer Data for a 30-day grace period to allow restoration of service or data export requests. • Automatic Deletion: At the end of the grace period, all remaining Customer Data is permanently deleted from our live systems.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten TuneIt will remove Customer Data in accordance with the following: • Archival Trigger: Upon completion of the 30-day post-disconnection period, Customer Data is purged from active databases and logs. • Final Removal: Within 7 days after archival triggers, archived backups containing Customer Data are overwritten or securely erased to ensure no recoverable copies remain. • User Requests: Customers may request immediate data deletion at any time by contacting support; upon verification, we will schedule deletion to occur within 5 business days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Hosting Environment: All Customer Data is stored in encrypted form (AES-256) on ISO-certified cloud infrastructure located in the United States (primary) with optional EU region failover available upon request. • Encryption & Keys: Data at rest is encrypted using service-managed keys; data in transit uses TLS 1.2+ encryption. Access to encryption keys is restricted via IAM policies and audited regularly. • Access Controls: TuneIt employs role-based access controls, multi-factor authentication, and continuous monitoring to guard against unauthorized data access or modifications. • Backup & Recovery: Incremental, encrypted backups are taken daily and retained for 14 days to enable rapid disaster recovery, after which old backups are securely purged per our archival/removal policy.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) ChatGPT

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Prompt text and generated outputs are sent directly to the user and not stored permanently by TuneIt. System logs that include anonymized request IDs and timestamps are retained for 14 days solely to diagnose operational issues, then automatically purged.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung TuneIt’s usage of the ChatGPT model runs on a shared, multi-tenant infrastructure hosted by OpenAI. Each API call is logically isolated: customer requests and outputs are kept separate, and no customer’s data is used to train or influence another customer