Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Anysphere retains Customer Data only for as long as an account is active or otherwise necessary to perform our contractual obligations, comply with legal duties, resolve disputes, preserve legal rights, or enforce agreements. Retention periods are determined by the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected, and outdated or unused data is destroyed at the earliest reasonable opportunity.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When a customer terminates its account or requests deletion, Anysphere removes or anonymizes Customer Data in accordance with the retention schedule above, except where we have a legal obligation or compelling legitimate interest to retain it (e.g., for fraud prevention or to meet regulatory requirements).

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All production data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored exclusively in Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, managed under our least-privilege access controls and industry-standard security measures.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted (multi-tenant SaaS running entirely on AWS infrastructure; no on-prem components).

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.cursor.com/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI, Anthropic, XAI, Gemini, Cursor

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM ZDR

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung If Privacy Mode is on, no data is retained or used for training by Cursor or third parties. If Privacy Mode is off, Cursor may store limited usage and code data to improve product features but never for third-party training.