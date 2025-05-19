Intellistack Streamline

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Formstack acts primarily as a data processor on behalf of our customers, who are the data controllers. As such, we generally do not have direct access to, nor visibility into, identifiable end-user data unless it is explicitly shared with us through support interactions or system-level metadata. When Formstack receives a data deletion request directly from an end user, we typically refer the requestor to the appropriate customer (the data controller) to evaluate and respond, in line with their legal obligations under frameworks like GDPR or CCPA. However, in limited cases where the end user is a direct Formstack account holder (for example, through individual use of our Forms or Sign products), we will process deletion requests internally in accordance with our privacy policy, applicable laws, and standard operating procedures. This includes secure deletion from active systems and eventual purging from backups in accordance with our retention schedules. In addition, Formstack customers may initiate deletion of their own data through in-app functionality or by submitting a formal request through our support channels. Upon such a request, we delete customer data from production systems promptly and ensure it is removed from backups according to our data retention and destruction policies. Contact us at security@intellistack.com to request deletion of data.