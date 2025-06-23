Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Finout will retain customer data for as long as the customer has an active contract with the company. All customer data will be removed from the Finout systems within 30 days of contract termination or a customer request.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Finout will remove customer data after the current year + on previous year so the longer we keep the data is for 2 years. After that the data will be deleted. Some of our enterprise customers purchase archival services that allows them to retain for longer

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All customer data is stored with adherence to all relevant legal and security frameworks and is all encrypted at rest and stored in high availability storage locations with multipel replicas available.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.finout.io/sub-processor