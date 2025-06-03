Front Channel

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://front.com/privacy-policy. How long we keep information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. When you register for a FrontApp account you are required to provide certain personal information (the “Personal Data”), such as your name, and email address, and telephone number, as well as other information that you voluntarily choose to add to your account profile, like a profile photo. FrontApp generally retains your Personal Data for a period of time consistent with the original purpose of collection. For instance, we may retain your Personal Data during the time you have an account to use our Websites or Services, or as agreed in our subscription agreements, and for a reasonable period of time thereafter. We also may retain your Personal Data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to establish proof of a right or a contract, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, in accordance with the law. Your credit card information is stored no longer than the time necessary to allow the fulfillment of the transaction, except in the case of a subscription, to facilitate the payment of regular customers. In that case, credit card information is stored for the whole duration of your subscription and at least until the date at which you carry out your last transaction. Such storage is implemented by our secured payment service provider Stripe. By subscribing to our Services, you agree to this storage. Data relating to the visual cryptogram or CVV2 on the back of your credit card is not stored. In the case of a payment by credit card, however, data relating to the credit card may be stored as intermediary archives for evidence purpose in the case of possible disputes regarding the transaction, for the duration provided by article L.133–24 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (i.e. 13 months from the debit date). This duration may be extended to 15 months, to take into account the possible use of delayed debit card.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://front.com/privacy-policy. We may collect and keep Personal Data to protect our legitimate business interests and legal rights. Where required by law, or where we think it is necessary to protect our legal rights and interests or the legal rights and interests of others, we use information about you in connection with legal claims, compliance and regulatory functions. If you ask us to delete your data or to be removed from our marketing lists and we are required to fulfill your request, we will keep basic data to identify you and prevent further unwanted processing. As used above, “legitimate interests” means our interests in conducting our business and managing and delivering the best Services to you. We will not use your Personal Data for activities where the impact on you overrides our interests, unless we have your consent or those activities are otherwise required or permitted by law.
European Union individuals and California residents may have additional rights to data erasure.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Front uses industry-standard solutions to protect your data. Data is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to provide 99.99% availability, with services hosted regionally from the US and EU. All systems and services are equipped with integrated failover and fault tolerance with multiple availability zones for redundancy. All services are contained within a protected VPC environment using individual security groups and AWS SQS message queues. All data in transit is secured with TLS 1.2 encryption and data at rest is secured through RDS and S3 services using AES 256-bit encryption.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI and Mistral AI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Zero data retention is applied to every API request for all the providers. Data is not saved anywhere after an API request has been completed.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
We are not using customer data to train AI models today. This may change in the future for new features, but each model will be specific to your company. Your data will never be cross-contaminated with other companies' data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Zero data retention is applied to every API request for all the providers. Data is not saved anywhere after an API request has been completed.