Front Channel

For the most up to date policy information, always refer to:

How long we keep information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. When you register for a FrontApp account you are required to provide certain personal information (the “Personal Data”), such as your name, and email address, and telephone number, as well as other information that you voluntarily choose to add to your account profile, like a profile photo. FrontApp generally retains your Personal Data for a period of time consistent with the original purpose of collection. For instance, we may retain your Personal Data during the time you have an account to use our Websites or Services, or as agreed in our subscription agreements, and for a reasonable period of time thereafter. We also may retain your Personal Data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to establish proof of a right or a contract, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, in accordance with the law. Your credit card information is stored no longer than the time necessary to allow the fulfillment of the transaction, except in the case of a subscription, to facilitate the payment of regular customers. In that case, credit card information is stored for the whole duration of your subscription and at least until the date at which you carry out your last transaction. Such storage is implemented by our secured payment service provider Stripe. By subscribing to our Services, you agree to this storage. Data relating to the visual cryptogram or CVV2 on the back of your credit card is not stored. In the case of a payment by credit card, however, data relating to the credit card may be stored as intermediary archives for evidence purpose in the case of possible disputes regarding the transaction, for the duration provided by article L.133–24 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (i.e. 13 months from the debit date). This duration may be extended to 15 months, to take into account the possible use of delayed debit card.