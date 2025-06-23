Custom Emoji

Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

When we receive a request for data deletion, we first verify the identity of the requester to ensure the security of your data. Once verified, we assess whether any legal or regulatory obligations require us to retain certain data. If no such obligations exist, we securely delete the requested data from our systems and confirm the deletion to the requester. This process is typically completed within 30 days of receiving the request. If data deletion is needed, you can request the deletion from help@arketta.app.