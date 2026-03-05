:brain: Team Memory: AI-Powered Knowledge Insurance for Slack
Your team answers the same questions every week.
Team Memory captures those answers automatically and resurfaces them the next time a similar question is asked, with a link to the original conversation.
• How It Works
Team Memory monitors your designated Slack channels and uses AI to identify question-and-answer pairs in natural conversation. Every helpful answer becomes permanent, searchable team knowledge without any extra effort from your team.
Automatic capture.
Team Memory continuously watches your selected channels. When it identifies a relevant question and answer, it saves the pair to your knowledge base automatically.
Instant retrieval.
When someone asks a question that's been answered before, Team Memory suggests the past answer directly in the thread, along with a link back to the original conversation. Your team gets answers immediately without waiting for someone to respond.
Team-driven accuracy.
Any channel member can edit an answer to keep it current, or flag an unhelpful suggestion for removal. Admins can also manage answers from the web dashboard.
• What Gets Saved?
Team Memory uses AI to distinguish between operational questions worth preserving and casual conversation that isn't.
Saved:
- :white_check_mark: "What is the team's code review process?"
- :white_check_mark: "Where can I find templates for presentations?"
- :white_check_mark: "How do I set up my development environment?"
- :white_check_mark: "Can someone share the link to the roadmap document from last month?"
Not saved:
- :x: "How was your weekend?"
- :x: "Is anyone free for a quick call right now?"
- :x: "Can someone grab coffee for the team meeting?"
Only answers to relevant, knowledge-based questions are captured.
• Key Benefits
Knowledge insurance.
Critical information and answers stay accessible even when employees leave. Every answer your team has ever given is preserved and retrievable.
Zero behavior change.
Team Memory works in the background. Your team keeps using Slack exactly as they do now. Every answer is auto-saved, making your team permanently smarter.
Faster onboarding.
New teammates get instant answers to common questions from day one, without pulling senior team members away from their work.
Reduced interruptions.
Fewer repeated questions means more focus time and less context switching across your team.
Zero maintenance.
No wikis to update. No documents to maintain. Your knowledge base builds itself from real conversations.
• Perfect For Teams That Want To
- Stop answering the same questions repeatedly
- Preserve institutional knowledge automatically
- Onboard new members faster
- Keep expertise accessible where work happens
• AI Disclaimer
Team Memory uses artificial intelligence to match questions and suggest answers. While our system is designed for accuracy, AI-generated suggestions may occasionally be incomplete or incorrect. We recommend team members review suggested answers for accuracy and use the built-in feedback system to edit or remove any answer.
• Pricing
Team Memory offers two self-serve plans:
Team — $299/month
5 Slack channels monitored, 1,000 answers saved, unlimited team members, 3-month history capture, CSV export, dashboard analytics, email support.
Business — $999/month
15 Slack channels monitored, 5,000 answers saved, unlimited team members, 6-month history capture, advanced analytics, priority support. Add more channels anytime.
Enterprise — Custom pricing for organizations needing unlimited channels, longer history capture, SSO, SLA guarantees, and dedicated support.
All plans include a 14-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee.
View full pricing details at: https://teammemory.io/#pricing
• Get Started
Install Team Memory, connect your Slack workspace, choose the channels you want to monitor, and start building your team's knowledge base automatically.