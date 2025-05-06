Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Dust retains customer data according to customer instructions and the Data Processing Addendum. Data is deleted at the end of the contractual relationship unless required by law to be archived. Customers can delete their data at any time during the contract by using the "delete" button.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer data is archived or removed in line with the data retention policy and upon customer request. Data is purged or removed when customers leave the service, following best practices.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is stored on enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit. Data residency options are available for enterprise customers.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Frankreich
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI models, Anthropic Claude models, Gemini, Mistral, Fireworks AI.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Dust transmits Customer Data to Foundation Model Providers when interacting with LLMs.
Detailed Information: Foundation Model Supplementary Terms of Service - https://www.notion.so/Foundation-M
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Models are hosted in the US for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini & Fireworks AI, and EU for Mistral.
No data is hosted at Foundation Model Providers (see retention settings below).