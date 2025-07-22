Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Octagon retains customer‑provided data only for as long as it is necessary to deliver service or comply with law. Operational logs (API request/response metadata) are held up to 30 days, then truncated or aggregated; backup snapshots are encrypted and cycled every 90 days before cryptographic destruction. These limits reflect the “data‑minimisation + retention‑clause” best practice recommended by GDPR/CCPA guidance
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When a customer account is closed, content is soft‑deleted immediately, held for 30 days in cold storage (to allow accidental‑deletion recovery), then hard‑purged from primary and backup media within 60 days total.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All production data are stored in AWS US‑East‑1/US‑West‑2, encrypted at‑rest with AES‑256 and in‑transit with TLS 1.3. Encryption keys are managed in AWS KMS with customer‑specific CMKs for Enterprise plans.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT‑4, Grok, Qwen, and Llama
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Raw prompt & completion pairs live 7 days for debugging, then are hashed and stripped of PII; aggregate telemetry retained indefinitely.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Logical single‑tenant per customer; prompts & completions stored in segregated schemas/buckets. No training on customer data unless the customer explicitly joins a feedback programme.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Default inference in AWS US (us‑east‑1 / us‑west‑2). EU or APAC sub‑accounts available for Enterprise plans.