Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien TheAIExtract-HelpBot does not retain any user files, message content, or document data after processing is complete. Temporary data is held only for the duration of each request/session and is deleted immediately after processing.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten No files or user messages are archived. All files and message content are deleted immediately after processing. OAuth tokens are deleted upon app uninstallation.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We do not permanently store any files or message data. Only minimal OAuth credentials are kept securely to maintain the Slack integration. No files or document contents are ever stored beyond session.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Meta llama via Groq LLM

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM No user data, files, or prompts are stored or retained by TheAIExtract-HelpBot or by Groq after each request is completed.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Each customer’s data is processed in isolation and is not used to train, retrain, or improve the language model.