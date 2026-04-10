Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We automatically delete poll data in accordance with the user's plan (Free: 7 days, Basic: 30 days). More information is available at https://tinypoll.io/terms.html. We only retain data that assists us to keep usage metrics. No poll data is retained.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not archive or back up any data. We automatically delete poll data in accordance with the user's plan (Free: 7 days, Basic: 30 days). More information is available at https://tinypoll.io/terms.html. We only retain data that assists us to keep usage metrics. No poll data is retained.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We do not store sensitive customer data beyond the life of the poll that the customer has created. Once the poll is automatically cleaned up, no sensitive information is stored.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Australien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no