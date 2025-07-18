Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain the personal information we collect for as long as you use our services or as necessary to fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy.(https://www.veriproof.ai/en/privacy-policy)
Your data may be retained for a longer period if required for the provision of services, dispute resolution, legal defense, audits, contract fulfillment, or compliance with applicable laws.
Users may modify or delete uploaded content (e.g., files) via the user interface at any time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
In the event of termination of the service agreement, or in cases where the service is modified or discontinued, we are under no obligation to return any customer data. It is the customer’s responsibility to back up and retain their own data processed through the service.
Upon receiving a withdrawal request from a customer, the associated data will be deleted immediately. We will review all requests and respond within the timeframe specified by applicable laws.
However, in certain cases, some data may be excluded from deletion if it must be retained to fulfill our legitimate business interests or to comply with legal obligations.
((https://www.veriproof.ai/en/terms-of-use))
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
VERI is hosted on AWS data centers and is securely protected through the control measures outlined at https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/data-center/controls/.
AWS is certified under various data privacy and security standards, including ISO 27001 and SOC 2. For more information about AWS certifications, please refer to the AWS Compliance Programs.
In addition, all stored data is encrypted in accordance with industry best practices.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Republik Korea
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
We use OpenAI’s GPT-3.5-turbo via API for AI-assisted features within our platform.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We retain a limited subset of user-generated input/output used for LLM interaction, specifically for features such as comment assistance within our platform.
Slack user data is not involved or stored.
All stored LLM data is isolated and securely retained.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
LLM input/output data is not shared between tenants.
Any stored data related to LLM usage is scoped strictly to the individual user or tenant within our platform.
No Slack user data is used or stored as part of this process.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All LLM requests are processed through OpenAI’s API endpoints.
Data residency is subject to OpenAI’s infrastructure, which is primarily hosted in the United States.
We do not control or configure regional processing for OpenAI.