Async agents that build features and fix issues directly in Slack
Mention @Builder in any channel or thread with a task. Builder reads the context, creates a branch, spins up a dev environment, and does the work for you. You’ll get status updates and a link to review the results and open a PR when it’s done.What You Can Do
- Fix bugs: @Builder fix the login issue
- Implement features: @Builder add a loading state to the dashboard
- Use thread context: Reply in an existing discussion instead of rewriting the task
- Iterate: “Make the button blue” – Builder continues on the same branch
- Preview results: See code and visual UI changes before submittingHow It Works
1. Mention @Builder with a task (in a message or thread)
2. Choose a project to execute the task in
3. Builder creates a branch and sets up the dev environment
4. The agent uses thread context to implement changes
5. You receive a detailed summary, code diff, and preview
6. Refine or submit a PR using your normal flowWhy It Saves Time
Without Builder, you'd create a ticket, assign an engineer, set up a branch, compile context, and send instructions.
With Builder, you just say “fix it” in Slack and everything else happens automatically.Installation
1. In Builder, go to the Integrations
tab
2. Click 'Connect' next to Slack
3. Authorize the connection between Slack and Builder
4. In your Slack channel, invite Builder using command /invite @builder.io
5. Configure your Slack Workspace to connect to your Builder Space with command /builder configureImportant: AI Disclaimer
Builder uses large language models (LLMs) to generate code. While our agents are designed for accuracy, they may occasionally produce incorrect code or misunderstand requirements. Always review generated code before merging or deploying to production. See our AI Terms for more details: https://www.builder.io/legal/ai-terms