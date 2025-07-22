Track project, timesheet, and resource request updates from Tempus Resource effortlessly via our Tempus Resource for Slack app, whether on mobile or desktop. Customize your notifications directly in Slack, subscribing only to the updates you need from Tempus Resource, such as:

Project Updates: Stay informed when projects are created, deleted, or updated. Receive details about changes in allocations, attributes, financials, milestones, snapshots, and more. Timesheet Updates: Get notified when your timesheets are approved or rejected. If you are a manager, you will also be notified when your team members submit or retract their timesheets.

Resource Request Updates: Stay up-to-date on the status of your resource requests, whether they are approved, rejected, replaced, or delegated. As a resource request approver, you will receive notifications when your team members submit or delegate their resource requests. This app enables you to seamlessly manage and receive these Tempus Resource notifications directly in your Slack workspace, keeping your team connected and informed about critical project updates.

If you are not currently using Tempus Resource but are interested in exploring its features, schedule a demo with our sales team to see how it can streamline your project management workflow.