Tempus Resource for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer backups are retained for 30 days. Customer managed scope of data managed in the Service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer is Data Controller and is responsible for all data loaded into the Service. No data archival is performed.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data are encrypted at rest and isolated per client instance. Limits with respect to data are outlined in each Customer contract.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hosted on Microsoft Azure
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no