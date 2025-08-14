Optimizely Opal

This is a U.S. software subject to U.S. laws, including those governing the privacy and security of your information. When we obtain personal data about you, we may process the information outside of the country in which you are located, including in the United States. Please note that all data is stored on Amazon Web Servers in the United States. The countries in which we process the information may not have the same data protection laws as the country in which you are located. By using this site, you agree to the transfer, storing or processing of your personal data to the United States. We will protect your information as described in this Privacy Policy. Optimizely complies with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States. Optimizely has certified to the Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Privacy Policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Privacy Shield program, and to view our certification, please visit

In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, Optimizely commits to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should first contact Optimizely at: legal@optimizely.com and/or 212-989-4100. Optimizely has further committed to refer unresolved Privacy Shield complaints to EU data protection authorities, an alternative dispute resolution provider located in the EU. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your complaint to your satisfaction, please contact or visit the EU data protection authorities for more information or to file a complaint. The services of the EU data protection authorities are provided at no cost to you. Optimizely is subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”). As such, we will be held liable for any personal data breaches or transfers. We may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by the FTC or other public authorities. You have every right to invoke binding arbitration in certain limited circumstances. As provided herein, Optimizely also complies with the GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act. As detailed in in our policy.