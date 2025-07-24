Teamate is your proactive AI teammate in Slack. It understands channel conversations, proposes next steps, and helps execute tasks—so your team can move work forward without switching tools. Key features:

- Context-aware: follows conversations in channels you invite it to.

- Actions with approval: propose updates, drafts, and changes—always with human-in-the-loop controls.

- Knowledge at hand: pulls info from 100+ integrations like GitHub, Google Docs, Notion, Jira, and Salesforce.

- Flexible setup: choose proactive or on-demand mode, and set guardrails for read-only or approval-required actions.

- Secure by design: admins control integrations, permissions, and usage visibility.

- Getting started is simple: connect Slack, configure preferences, invite Teamate to a channel, and start asking in plain language. AI disclaimer: Teamate uses generative AI and may produce inaccurate or incomplete responses. Always review outputs and configure approval settings for sensitive actions.