Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Logs are retained up to 30 days for logs; Metadata (e.g., workspace ID, anonymized user ID, channel ID, event timestamps, usage counts, error logs) and aggregated metrics retained indefinitely.
OAuth tokens (Slack & Google, for sign-in only): stored encrypted and deleted immediately upon app uninstallation.
We do not store any Slack content data, such as message text, file contents, or personal profile data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Logs are automatically deleted after 30 days; OAuth tokens are deleted immediately upon app uninstallation. Metadata and aggregated metrics are retained indefinitely in non-identifiable form.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We only store limited metadata (workspace ID, anonymized user ID, channel ID, event timestamps, usage counts, error logs) for operational, security, and analytics purposes, and encrypted OAuth tokens to enable sign-in features. No Slack content data is stored.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud host
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS and Supabase
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT and AWS Claude models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We send relevant message text to OpenAI and AWS Bedrock to generate AI responses. We do not store this content beyond what is necessary for delivering the response and any associated application functionality.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Our LLM operates through OpenAI’s GPT models, hosted on OpenAI-managed infra; and Anthropic's Claude models, hosted on AWS Bedrock-managed infra. Processing occurs in a multi-tenant environment where resources are securely isolated per request.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All LLM processing and storage (if applicable) are performed on OpenAI’s and AWS Bedrock's infrastructure located in the United States. We do not configure or control alternative regional hosting for the LLM.