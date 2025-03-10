Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
ai.work shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer accounts and data shall be deleted within sixty (60) days of contract termination or request for deletion.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All customer data is stored encrypted. Access to customer data is limited to a small, MFA-protected SRE group following least-privilege IAM roles
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
OpenAI may keep the history for up to 30 days solely to detect abuse, then deletes them, and never trains on them.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Different customers are isolated logically and no training of data is done across customers.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We use OpenAI US data centres