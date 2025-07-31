Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Harmony's retention policy is managed according to customer's preferences - either we do not delete data at all, or based on time frame per customer's configuration, or per specific user request with respect to GDPR policies.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Harmony will remove data only per user's request with respect to GDPR policies
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Harmony stores customer data within the region requested by a customer, with respect to GDPR policies
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, AWS Nova
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Harmony's LLM do not store any data, only API based
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Haromny's LLM operates in a multi tenancy manner. However, each tenant data is accessed and managed separately, and models are operating within a tenant's region only.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Harmony's LLM do not store any data, only API based