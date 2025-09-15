Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
There is no retention of customer data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
There is no retention of customer data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
There is no retention of customer data.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, Claude Anthropic
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
On Glean key, the following safeguards are offered:
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
Data will not be used to train any custom large language models.
Data encryption: All data is encrypted in transit.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
For default Glean Key model, the precise region where the LLM actually runs is determined by the Glean system and/or the LLM provider’s available regions.