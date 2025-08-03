Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) ChatGPT

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.