Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
ChatGPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All data processed by Admax’s LLM remains within the United States, on AWS servers. Customer data is not transferred or processed outside of the US region.