Biqli URL Shortener

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Biq.li retains click analytics and link metadata only as long as the corresponding shortened link exists on our servers. Once a user deletes a link, all associated data, such as click logs, alias information, and metadata, is permanently deleted immediately.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Biq.li does not archive deleted data. When a user deletes a link, all associated information, including analytics, is immediately and permanently removed from our databases. We do not retain historical or backup copies of deleted links or their data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is securely stored using Google Cloud services. Link metadata, click analytics, and user-generated content are encrypted both at rest and in transit. Access is strictly limited to authorized backend services and personnel.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Biq.li is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). All data is encrypted at rest and during transmission. Infrastructure access is controlled through role-based permissions, with monitoring and logging enabled for security compliance.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no