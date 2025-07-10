Thor handles all the coordination work your team doesn’t have time for—turning meetings notes into tasks, updating product specs, and making sure work doesn’t slip through the cracks - Standups That Write Themselves: Thor drafts your standup from actual activity like commits, tickets, threads, so you're not reconstructing yesterday from memory.

- Turn Meetings Into Tasks: After your meeting ends, Thor reads the transcript and figures out what needs to happen. You review it, give the thumbs up, and Thor handles it.

- Keep Specs Up-to-date: Thor suggests edits to your docs based on what your team talked about in meetings and Slack. Your product specs always reflect reality.

- Track Commitments You Can’t Drop: When you say "I'll get you this by the EoD" Thor logs it, reminds you at the right moment, and follows up if it slips.

- Create Issues from Threads: Just @mention Thor in any Slack conversation and it creates a ticket with all the right context pulled from the thread. Thor is built on top of your organization's context, and has a complete picture of what everyone is working on. Ask Thor anything you'd ask a teammate, and get an instant, accurate answer. Thor makes use of Slack AI Assistant features which require a paid Slack plan. For non-paid Slack plans, Thor will continue to work without the added Slack AI Assistant UI functionality. Thor is powered by large language models (LLMs). While Thor strives to be accurate and helpful, AI-generated responses — including summaries, task descriptions, and other outputs — may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete. We recommend reviewing Thor’s outputs before acting on them.