Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

When we receive a user’s request to delete their data: 1. Create an internal record of the request (includes user account and project info). 2. Execute deletion of all user data from our systems and any third-party services. 3. Capture screenshots documenting the deletion process for internal records. 4. Respond to the user with confirmation that their account and all associated data have been deleted.