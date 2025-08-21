Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
No user data is explicitly collected or retained. Ancillary data like IP addresses or query strings may be received and logged as part of operating the service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
No user data is explicitly collected or retained. Server logs containing ancillary data are removed automatically after 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
No user data is explicitly collected or retained. Server logs are encrypted in transit and at rest.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no