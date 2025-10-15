Omnibound: AI-Powered Workspace for B2B Marketing Execution
Omnibound is an AI-powered workspace designed for B2B marketers. It unifies structured and unstructured data, strategy, and assets into a Marketing Context Engine, enabling AI agents to generate insights and drive execution—making every campaign, asset, and decision faster, sharper, and more revenue-focused.
AI Disclaimer
Omnibound leverages AI to analyze Slack conversations and generate insights and recommendations that help teams make data-driven decisions.
While our Prompt models are continuously improved for accuracy and relevance, the generated insights may occasionally be incomplete or inaccurate.
We recommend users review and validate all AI-generated insights before taking any business or strategic actions based on them.
How Omnibot Works with Slack
Slack as a Data Source
Omnibot can access selected Slack channels with read-only permissions to analyze messages and uncover insights.
By enabling the Conversation Intelligence toggle, Omnibot identifies patterns, themes, and trends from team discussions, surfacing key takeaways and helping users understand collaboration dynamics.
Users have full control over which channels are connected, and all data is accessed securely.
Setup and Permissions
Connect Slack through Omnibot under Data Sources → Chat → Slack.
Required permissions are minimal:
channels:history channels:join channels:read chat:write groups:history groups:read users:read
Disconnect Anytime
Users can disconnect Slack at any time. Once disconnected, all synced data is deleted, and access is fully revoked.
Pricing
Omnibot is currently free during our public beta phase.
Pricing plans will be announced soon. For enterprise or early access inquiries, contact support@omnibound.ai
.